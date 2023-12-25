MOSOP Urges Tinubu To Support Efforts To Resolve Ogoni Conflicts

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the ongoing efforts to resolve the Ogoni conflicts.

In his Christmas message delivered on Monday, President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, also urged Nigerians to imbibe greater love for one another in the interest of the country, adding that love for one another was essential for nation-building.

He noted that while differences cannot be eliminated in human relationships, they should rather be seen as an opportunity to consider an alternative rather than a sign of enmity.

He said: The MOSOP president further urged leaders to focus much attention on the things that can improve the lives of Nigerians, especially security, building social infrastructure, and creating jobs.

He also called on Tinubu to strive for a change in the orientation of the people to focus on leadership as an opportunity to solve social problems.

He urged Mr President to attend to the yearnings of the Ogoni people and encourage the current efforts of MOSOP to address the Ogoni conflicts of over three decades.

He said: “We have proposed a robust development program and made presentations to the government. At this time, we expect some positive dialogue to reach compromises that can address the three-decade Ogoni problems”.

“Addressing the Ogoni problem is a win-win for all parties. It will build the image of the government and improve its revenue base, it will create jobs and achieve sustainable development in Ogoni and the oil industry actors will reap profits which will boost the economy through the banking system”

He noted that the multiplier effects can be enormous and that will bring some relief to the leadership as well.

Nsuke also said: “Our country needs patriotism in leadership and greater love for one another and this is a message we expect the National Orientation Agency to deeply drive down in the mind of Nigerians,” Nsuke said.

According to Nsuke, those who occupy the top positions in government down to supervisors in the ministries should go through a reorientation so they see their jobs as that of solving problems rather than self-enrichment.

“Everyone who occupies a supervisory position should get an orientation to use them to solve social problems and not to repress. That way, the task of nation-building will be speedy and successful” he said.

Nsuke used the opportunity to draw the attention of the government to the plight of the Ogoni people whom he said epitomises the suffering masses throughout Nigeria.