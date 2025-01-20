MOSOP To Presidency: Consult Properly In Talks For Ogoni Oil Resumption

Share

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to carry out proper consultation and be inclusive in its moves to ensure that oil production resumes in Ogoni land.

MOSOP in a statement, said that it has not been consulted for a meeting called by the Presidency on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in Abuja, to discuss issues pertaining to the resumption of oil production in Ogoni.

According to the statement signed by MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, Prince Nuyete Biira, and Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, Ogoni is overdue for oil resumption, however, the Federal Government should consult with the KY stakeholders in Ogoni to actualize its intention.

MOSOP said: “While we are not opposed to oil resumption in Ogoni and considering the impact of the oil crisis on the Ogoni people, we expected proper consultation and inclusivity in conversations relating thereto.

“Hitherto, the leadership of MOSOP has not been consulted. It is therefore surprising that MOSOP learnt of such a meeting in the media. It is important to state that any discussion concerning oil resumption in Ogoni and related matters cannot be successful without the involvement of the leadership of MOSOP.

“It is instructive to note that MOSOP has made significant progress in restoring peace and unity in the organization and Ogoni in general. We hope the non-inclusive meeting will not undermine the peace-building efforts of MOSOP and the achievement made on Ogoni Day, January 4, 2025.”

The statement adds: “Furthermore, MOSOP expect that the meeting will not dampen the progress made in persuading the Ogoni people to buy into the oil resumption campaign.

“MOSOP is concerned and particularly worried that the outcome of the proposed meeting could trigger a civil uprising in Ogoni and jeopardise the gains of ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts, which is a pre-requisite for any real development.”

MOSOP also called “on the various interest groups within and outside Ogoni to support the ongoing peace process to speedily achieve a mutually beneficial resolution of the problem.

“We call on the Ogoni people to be calm, peaceful and law-abiding as we pursue an enduring resolution of the controversies.”

