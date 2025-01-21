MOSOP To Presidency: Consult Properly Before Oil Production Resumes In Ogoni

Share

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) yesterday asked the Federal Government to consult properly before oil production resumes in Ogoni.

In a statement, the group said it has not been consulted on issues on the resumption of oil production in Ogoni. President Fegalo Nsuke, Prince Nuyete Biira, and Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu said Ogoni is overdue for oil resumption.

However, they said the Federal Government should consult with the key stakeholders. MOSOP said: “While we are not opposed to oil resumption in Ogoni, and considering the impact of the oil crisis on the Ogoni people, we expected proper consultation and inclusivity in conversations relating thereto.

“Hitherto, the leadership of MOSOP has not been consulted. It is therefore surprising that MOSOP learnt of such meeting in the media.

“It is important to state that any discussion concerning oil resumption in Ogoni and related matters cannot be successful without the involvement of the leadership of MOSOP.

“It is instructive to note that MOSOP has made significant progress in restoring peace and unity in the organization and Ogoni in general.”

