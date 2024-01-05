MOSOP Laments Hijack Of Ogoni Struggle, Seeks Oil Resumption

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has decried the hijack of the Ogoni struggle by persons who do not have the interest of the Ogoni at heart but see the commercialization of the cause as a means to pursue selfish goals.

MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this at the 2024 Ogoni Day Celebrations in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, also said that Ogoni is ready for oil resumption in Ogoni after three decades of idleness.

He said that efforts are ongoing for oil resumption in Ogoni, noting however that a substantial revenue from oil derived in the area should be set aside for the development of Ogoni.

Nsuke said: “On behalf of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), I am pleased to inform you that the Central Committee of MOSOP has met and agreed to pursue the operationalization of the recommended Ogoni Development program.

“We commit to defend this goal and will strongly resist every move by anyone or group who will attempt to truncate our efforts at getting Ogoni back to its rightful path and place in history.

He added: ‘Our primary demand is the operationalization of the recommendations contained in our development proposals which basically require a commitment to invest a proportion of the resources extracted from Ogoni back into Ogoni development.

“We must also acknowledge that the commercialization of the struggle has seriously divided us, we have turned against ourselves and oppression and violence have started creeping in.

“We should also acknowledge that we have failed to take advantage of the many opportunities that came with our struggle. The most significant is the failure to find a solution to the problem and return our nationality to a path of predictable development through dialogue.

“We commenced consultations with all Ogoni communities on the best ways forward and on September 27, 2020, the Central Committee of MOSOP approved a set of actions which when undertaken will permanently resolve the problem and trigger a robust and comprehensive development of Ogoni.

“That truth is that our struggle is and has always been a struggle for development and the development we seek requires massive injection of funds.

“We cannot expect these funds to come from elsewhere when the soil we walk every day has the capacity to generate a minimum of 500,000 barrels of oil per day estimated at $40 million (approx. NGN32 billion Naira).”