MOSOP Fumes Over Scrapping Of Niger Delta Ministry

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed displeasure over the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, saying the development may lead to youths’ unrest within the region.

MOSOP, a social movement organisation representing the indigenous people of River State in the South South region of Nigeria said the government failed to assess if the scrapped ministry achieved the purpose of establishment or not, pointing out that due diligence was not carried out before the announcement.

Recall that the Federal Government scrapped the Niger Delta Ministry by replacing it with the newly created Ministry of Regional Development.

Worried by the development, President of MOSOP, Prof. Olu Anda-Wai Egosu, said at the weekend, in Lagos, during the Ogoni Welfare Association (OWA) reception for MOSOP leaders, that the action would drag the region backwards.

Egosu said that the government should have engaged with the critical stakeholders in the region before scrapping the ministry.

He explained that the disbandment of the ministry whilst it was yet to achieve its mandate was unnecessary.

Also speaking, a former President MOSOP, Dr. Legborsi Piagbara, said that there was supposed to be a timeline for affirmative action.

He said affirmative action world over has a time line adding that this may lead to the South South not measuring up with the South West.

He said the Ministry was supposed to have a clear mandate thus has achieved the mandate for which it was created.

Pyagbara queried the government to know if the disbanded ministry had achieved its mandates.

“I don’t know the timeline for affirmative action on the establishment of the ministry. At what point did the government meet with the stakeholders to know how developed the region has been. Stopping it now if the purpose of the creation has not been achieved then scrapping it is unnecessary”, Pyagbara said.

OWA Chairman, Engr. Migah Nwinmene expressed satisfaction over the planning process of hosting the MOSOP top brass.

Nwinmene stated that the Ogoni course was paramount to the association, adding that plans were ongoing to develop the environment.

He noted that the Ogoni tribe was marginalised in Rivers State politics but added that with proper strategies by the indigenous people with like minds, there were indications that the table will turn around positively.

