MOSOP Decries Oil Resumption Process, Urges Ogoni To Shun Violence

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government and other stakeholders over the approach to oil resumption in Ogoniland.

This was as they urged the Ogoni people to remain peaceful and avoid violence.

MOSOP President Fegalo Nsuke, addressing kingdom coordinators at the MOSOP National Secretariat in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, criticized the exclusion of MOSOP from oil resumption talks, despite its pivotal role in the Ogoni struggle that forced Shell out of the region.

He cautioned against actions that could lead to a repeat of the crises that engulfed Ogoniland in the 1990s, assuring that issues surrounding oil resumption would be resolved in a way that benefits both the Ogoni people and the Federal Government.

Nsuke lamented that the ongoing process contradicts President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for inclusive engagement of all critical stakeholders.

He accused those leading the discussions of pursuing a predetermined agenda and disrespecting the President’s instructions by sidelining MOSOP and other key voices.

He also alleged that greed and desperation had led some individuals to abandon the Ogoni cause in pursuit of personal gain.

“The President, Bola Tinubu, said they should talk to everyone, but they are not doing so. Instead, they are manipulating the process to achieve their selfish goals,” Nsuke said.

“They love crises, but we want development in our land. We strongly believe that a democrat like the President will not allow another era of Ogoni killings.

“Do not take the law into your hands. Our struggle is a peaceful one, and we are only asking for fair treatment for the Ogoni people. Remain firm and make your voice heard.”

He urged the people to remain vigilant, peaceful, and non-violent, warning that any attempt to introduce violence could be used to justify a military crackdown.

Nsuke also criticized those engaging with the government for personal benefit, stating that the oil resumption process has lacked transparency and inclusivity.

“The Ogoni oil would not have been available for grabs if not for MOSOP’s struggles. The whole of Ogoni cannot fight for the oil, only for a few individuals to take the wealth. That is not acceptable.

“MOSOP fought for a better future for Ogoni, and its decision is critical in charting the way forward,” he declared.

He warned that excluding MOSOP from discussions would create distrust, calling on President Tinubu to intervene to restore confidence and fairness in the process.

