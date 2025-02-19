MOSOP Decries Oil Resumption Process, Urges Ogoni To Shun Violence

Share

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has said that despite dissatisfaction over the approach of the Federal Government and some stakeholders on how oil resumption can be actualized, the people have a duty to uphold peace.

The president of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the appeal while addressing a gathering of kingdom coordinators of MOSOP at the National Secretariat of MOSOP in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, decried the neglect of MOSOP in oil resumption talks.

Nsuke said MOSOP, which championed the Ogoni cause and forced Shell out of Ogoni cannot be excluded from oil resumption discussion.

Nsuke, however, appealed to the people of Ogoni to uphold peace and avoid actions that could lead to a repeat of the crisis that erupted in Ogoni in the 1990s, assuring that the issues surrounding oil resumption will be sorted out to benefit the people and the Federal Government.

He said the situation on ground contradicts the intentions of President Bola Tinubu, who wanted a robust and inclusive engagement of all critical stakeholders, adding that the entire process is focused on a predetermined goal.

