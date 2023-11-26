MOSOP Cautions ‘Oil Resumption Jobbers’ To Steer Clear Ogoniland

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has warned Ogoni wanting to turn the planned resumption of oil exploration to personal advantage or desist from such, stressing that Ogoni in general deserve a dignified life.

The President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni in Khana Local Government Area, said that MOSOP is strongly committed to changing the story of the Ogoni people and bringing an end to decades of deceit by a small group of selfish people.

He said that MOSOP remains committed to a Peaceful Resolution of the Ogoni problem, noting that the Ogoni struggle became business for some people who never wanted it to end as they took advantage of it for relevance and titles.

MOSOP advised the oil resumption jobbers to realize that the Ogoni people have chosen a path to freedom through sustainable development and will no longer be manipulated by a few persons who have thrived on the political economy of the Ogoni struggle.

“MOSOP has always strived for the good of all but a small group of people have consistently frustrated these efforts. We need ro tell them that at this time, we can no longer fall to their exploitation and we are ready to pursue our development goals”

Nsuke decried the comments by political actors who allegedly want to impress their paymasters and serve personal interests, noting that they should be avoided because they are destructive and have the potential to infuriate the public.

MOSOP urged all parties and groups to give peace a chance as the movement impresses on the government to act on its development proposals which calls for the operation of an Ogoni Development Authority, ODA, as an acceptable pathway to resolve the Ogoni problem.

“It’s unfortunate that a people-based struggle has been converted into some sort of business and at this time, MOSOP is determined and committed to terminate that exploitation and in place, restore a developmental order that serves the common interest”.

“I will therefore advise the Ogoni people to disregard all anti-development noises and remain supportive of our efforts to usher in a new era of sustainable development and opportunities for every Ogoni. MOSOP is committed to peaceful resolution of the conflicts and we are confident about the success of our goals” Nsuke said yesterday.

Nsuke urged the Ogoni people to defeat the agents of underdevelopment by peacefully resisting every move at sustaining the poverty in the land, adding that they should protect their communities and maintain peace in their domains while liberation beckons.