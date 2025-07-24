MOSIEND Carpets Critics Of Olu Of Warri, PINL

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has issued a stern warning to individuals allegedly spreading falsehoods against the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), urging them to desist immediately.

In a statement on Thursday signed by MOSIEND Vice President, High Chief Thompson Fuoye Robert, the group described the accusations as unfounded, shameful, and aimed at sowing division.

MOSIEND praised PINL as a reliable pipeline surveillance company known for transparency, efficiency, and community engagement. It noted that the company holds monthly meetings with stakeholders in its operational areas and takes concrete steps to address community concerns.

“The Niger Delta belongs to all its people,” the group stated. “Any company especially one owned by Niger Deltans has the right to operate anywhere in the region, provided it does so lawfully and respectfully.”

It condemned what it called a campaign of jealousy and resentment, advising critics to focus on building legitimate enterprises rather than attacking others making positive contributions.

“These unwarranted attacks are becoming unbearable. We will no longer stand by while a few misinformed individuals try to tarnish the names of respected leaders and institutions,” the statement read.

MOSIEND emphasized that the Olu of Warri and the owners of PINL are “true sons of the Niger Delta” with both the constitutional and moral right to operate in the region.

“PINL pays salaries on time, delivers real results, and has earned the trust of its client, NNPC Limited,” it added.

The group stressed that pipeline security is a community-based operation, and only directly affected communities should speak on its performance, not outsiders or former agitators.

“Enough is enough,” MOSIEND declared, warning that it would defend the integrity of its leaders and partners against future attacks.