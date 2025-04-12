Moses Simon: Wing Wizard Deserves One Last Big Break

Share

In today’s Nigerian football, very few players have shown the kind of consistency, hard work, and quiet brilliance that Moses Simon has displayed over the years.

While he may not always make the headlines, the Super Eagles winger has remained one of Nigeria’s most dependable and loyal players both for club and country.

Now at 29 and in top form for French club Nantes, many fans believe it’s time for Simon to get that one final big move to a top European club where he can finally shine on a bigger stage.

From his early days at AS Trencin in Slovakia to playing in Belgium (Gent), Spain (Levante), and now France (Nantes), Simon has always delivered solid performances. He may not be the flashiest or most hyped player, but coaches love him for a reason because he plays with passion, discipline, and determination.

At Nantes, Simon has become the heart of the team. Whether it’s running at defenders, delivering deadly crosses, or tracking back to help in defence, he’s always involved. This season alone, he has 16 goal contributions, seven goals and nine assists. He has missed just two games in the league and is one of the main reasons Nantes are still fighting to stay in Ligue 1.

His assist in the 2-1 win against Nice last weekend lifted Nantes out of the relegation zone, once again proving that when the team needs a hero, Simon often answers the call.

For Nigeria, Simon has also been a solid performer since he broke into the team in 2015. He is one of the oldest and most regular faces in the squad. He has racked up a whopping 79 appearances for the country having represented the country in several AFCON tournaments and World Cup qualifiers; he was also in the squad to the 2018 World Cup but injury prevented him from seeing action in Russia.

However, he has not gotten the kind of attention or big-money move that other players with less impact have enjoyed. Some believe this is because of his humble nature, not a lack of talent.

With his contract at Nantes winding down and top clubs like Marseille and Lyon reportedly interested, this may be the perfect time for Simon to step up to a bigger club. He has the experience, skill, and mentality to compete at the highest level. He scores goals, provides assists, defends, and never shies away from a tough game.

He currently leads the Ligue 1 assist chart alongside PSG’s Bradley Barcola and is in contention for the inaugural “Best Dribbler Award” in the French league. Not bad for someone playing in a team battling relegation.

With such an outstanding season, some are beginning to wonder, could Moses Simon be in the running for the CAF African Player of the Year award?

While big names like Mohamed Salah, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Achraf Hakimi and others are always in the spotlight, Simon’s performances cannot be ignored.

Simon may not shout or dance for the cameras, but those who truly know football understand his value. He is a team player, a leader on and off the pitch, and a winger who gives everything for his team.

It’s time the world, top clubs, took notice. Simon has paid his dues. If there’s any justice in football, the wing wizard should get that one last big break he truly deserves.

