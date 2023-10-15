Moses Simon Throws Weight Behind Uzoho After Howler

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, has thrown his weight behind goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, after his howler against Saudi Arabia. According to a report on Soccer- net.com, the winger admonished the fans who have been blaming the goalkeeper for scoring an owngoal in the second half of the game to give the Falcons the lead.

Nigeria was held to a painful 2-2 draw at the Estadio Municipal De Portimao on Thursday, no thanks to a late free-kick goal from Mohamed Kanno. After a goalless first half, the game caught fire in the second half as Saudi Arabia scored in the 60th minute via a free-kick.

It was a set-piece that could easily have been punched out, but Uzoho fumbled the ball, which crept into the net. However, Nigeria bounced back after an own goal by Abdulelah Al Amri. Then, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a rocket to make it 2-1.

Unfortunately for the three-time African Champions, Mohamed Kanno scored a last-minute free- kick to ensure the spoils were shared. After the game, a lot of fans threw flak at Uzoho for his mistake that caused the first goal.

However, coach Jose Peseiro jumped to his defense, stating that Nigerian fans were putting a lot of pressure on Super Eagles players because of their constant complaints. The latest to show support for Uzoho is Nantes star Simon. The 28-year-old forward reacted to a video of Uzoho’s super performance for Omonia Nicosia against Manchester United last season.