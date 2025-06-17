Moses Simon Condemns Benue Massacre, Urges Nigerians To Unite Against Violence

Share

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has joined growing voices condemning the recent deadly attack in Benue State, calling on Nigerians to stand united against violence and injustice.

The appeal comes in the aftermath of a horrifying massacre in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area, where over 200 people—primarily internally displaced persons (IDPs)—were brutally killed in an overnight raid last Friday.

The victims had been sheltering at a local Catholic mission, which armed assailants targeted in what is now being described as one of the deadliest attacks in the region’s recent history.

In the wake of the tragedy, residents of Benue took to the streets in protest over the weekend, demanding action from authorities and international attention to the escalating violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

The hashtag #BenueMassacre has since trended across social media, as citizens raise awareness and seek accountability.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that, Pope Leo offered prayers for the victims during his address at the Vatican, referring to the incident as a “terrible massacre” and expressing solidarity with the Nigerian people.

Reacting to the incident, Moses Simon expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the affected families in a post shared on his official X account on Monday.

“My heart goes out to the victims and families affected by the tragic Benue killings.

We must stand together against violence and demand justice,” the FC Nantes winger wrote.

Simon’s message adds to the mounting pressure on government authorities to address the worsening security crisis in parts of Nigeria, particularly in Benue State, which has witnessed recurring clashes and attacks over the past year.

