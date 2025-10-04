Moses Kpakpor: With Time, Super Eagles’ll Be Best In Africa Under Chelle

…says Nigeria back in contention for a ticket to World Cup

A former Super Eagles midfielder, Moses Kpakpor, has expressed great optimism about the chances of Nigeria to book a ticket to the next World Cup following the three points

deduction from South Africa. He spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA on many other trending national issues. Excerpts:

FIFA recently deducted three points from South Africa’s accumulated points. Would you say that has boosted Super Eagles’ chances of making it to the 2026 World Cup?

Let me use this narrative, supposing somebody was dying of hunger, then suddenly there was a boost, let’s say a bag of rice suffix from somewhere, won’t such person jump up for happiness? Surely, the reduction from six points gap to three points will definitely boost the Eagles’ chances. It has brought South Africa closer to us. It really has brought something. It has opened up our chances of qualification. Before now, they just needed to get one win in their two remaining games for us to be automatically out, but that’s no longer the case. It has opened up great chances for us.

How can Nigeria take advantage of this?

It only takes two 90-minute games. Typically, I think this is the stage. If history has to repeat itself, this is the actual stage of Nigerian football. We take advantage of such situations. We have always shown a strong spirit when we are in tight situations. I believe we are going to make it count.

Benin Republic now top the table and the Super Eagles are playing them last. Coming against the only team that defeated them in the qualifier so far and against someone like Coach Gernot Rohr, don’t you see that as a tricky tie?

Yes. That makes it the most important game. And as I just said before, that is the stage our players like. And one good thing is we need to win them more than one goal. I was looking at the table, it means we will have to beat them, let’s say, with many goals from three goals upward in order to overtake them. Starting with our next match, we have to win very well so that we can counter that. Even though we don’t know how many goals they will win in their own game too, we need to get as many goals as possible in the final two games. If we can have four goals in the last two games, it’s good enough because one of their games is going to be against us. So I think we will stand a good chance.

Looking at the qualifiers from the start, would you say Nigeria are the architects of the current situation?

Yes, of course you are correct. We are. We shot ourselves in the leg right from the beginning. Yeah, we were very careless in a few games. And that’s why we are in this position today. If we had beaten Benin Republic initially, they were not playing in their proper home ground. If we had beaten Zimbabwe, Yes. If we had beaten Zimbabwe, we wouldn’t have been in this situation. But sometimes football or sports is like that. Sometimes you qualify the hard way. Sometimes you just qualify easily.

The Super Eagles are going to be playing two friendly games in November, the FIFA window arranged for the playoffs. Is it that the NFF already gave up hope of making it to the playoffs?

You know, those people that are at the administrative level. There are some things they have plans to do that some of us may not know. We don’t know the game plan. So it’s hard for me to really speak for them. But I think they are doing the best for our football. And so let’s leave them with their decisions, when it backfires, they will wake up. At the moment, they are not explicit about what their plans are. But I think there won’t be any problem. Who says we are not going to qualify directly? And if it is a playoff, they can easily cancel the friendly games. There won’t be a problem.

AFCON comes starts December, what are the chances of the Super Eagles?

When we were talking about the World Cup qualifiers, I said something about the never-say-die spirit of Nigerians. I think we will do something good in Morocco. I can tell you that the whole of Africa is waiting for us. If Nigeria does not play in Africa tournament, you know how it is. Because we’re always the talk of the town. We are hard to beat with our kind of football. Yes, sometimes we don’t play well, but I think we stand a good chance of winning another African Nations Cup. We have a team.

How would you rate the performance of the current coach of the team, Eric Chelle?

Let me say this, you know, I want to swallow my words. I was one of those people, maybe out of emotions, who was very critical of the hiring of our coach. But having watched him, this few games, I can see that the guy has done something that is magical in our national team. He has handled the team with respect, with authority, and with efficiency. If we only give him time, I believe in him, let’s say four years, the Super Eagles will be the best team in Africa under Chelle. I’ve watched his football, I’ve heard his interviews. Look, it’s not because he’s foreign. I tell you, he’s the right coach for Nigeria this time. Let’s give him a chance.

The age-grade tournaments has been Nigeria strength in the past.

The U-17 and U-20, we just failed again to make it to the U-17 AFCON after losing to Ghana in the semifinal while the U-20 started the 2025 World Cup by losing 1-0 to Norway. What do you think caused the decline? My response cannot be conclusive. You understand? I will be speculating. I like to speculate. The first answer is this. Perhaps it is now that we are trying to use the real U-17, that could be one of the reasons, I’ve been following this U-17, these boys are really close to the real age, so that could be why they are not playing to our expectations. We had used players before who were above that age. We were fined three times by FIFA for age cheating and all of that. So that could be one of the reasons that we are seeing that the level is dropping. The second one is, the selection these days. I don’t know how we are selecting these players, because, during the time of Sebastian Brodrick-Imasuen, he went all around the country to search for players. For example, where did he find Lemmy Issa? Where did he find Peter Ogaba? Where did he find all these people? They went round. They didn’t sit down in Abuja and selected players from big men’s football academies. Go to the grassroots. Look at me for example, I was invited to the national camp in 1982 as a Form 5 student. I was playing for Lobi Stars who plays only in the state League at the time. I was there until 1990 when I made my first appearance for Nigeria, that’s eight years. So we don’t want to select the best players. Don’t stay in Abuja and use Big Man’s Academy as a player. Go to Benue, go to Agatu, go around the country. So that is the way we can get players for this country.

What is your take on having more foreign-born players in the national team than those that grew up and started their career here in Nigeria?

That statement for me is discriminating because no matter where you are born, as long as you have Nigerian blood in you, then you are a Nigerian and entitled to play in the national team as long as you are good. A comment was recently credited to a Nigerian coach, discriminating against foreign born, its wrong. None of us has the right. They are Nigerians. Once they are born of Nigerian parents, they’re Nigerian. Why should anybody make a statement like that, a foreign Nigerian? No, that is discriminatory. It is disappointing. Why must we discriminate? Whether they are Hausa or Igbo, they are Nigerians. We shouldn’t say that.