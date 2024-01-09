Moses Inwang Ends 10 Years Marriage With Nollywood Actress, Emem

Nollywood filmmaker and director, Moses Inwang, has announced the end of his 10-years marriage to his wife, Emem Inwang, who is an actress.

It would be recalled that Moses Inwang got married to Emem Inwang in April 2014, after which they had two kids together.

However, the filmmaker in a recent update on Monday, January 8, 2024, made an announcement for the dissolution of his 10-year marriage in a post via his official Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of him with the actress, he described the split as a difficult but necessary decision of his life.

READ ALSO:



He wrote; “Happy new year friends, family and fans. Today, I wanted to share some personal news that has been a difficult but necessary decision in my life.

“After much reflection, Emem and I have decided to part ways after about 10 years of marriage. While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for us, we believe it is the best path forward for our happiness and personal growth.

“While we may be parting ways as partners, we remain committed to maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of our boys.”