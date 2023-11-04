Moses Harmony Set To Release New Album

Moses Oluwakemi Adeyemi popularly known as Moses Harmony is a musical powerhouse with exceptional delivery of music and performances in his native dialect of Yoruba and it’s deeply rooted cultural melody fusion of traditional beats spiced with inspirational and gospel vibes.

With career that stated about 24 years ago, Moses Harmony has grown to be better just like fine wine as the year passes. Known for his unique dance step which dazzles his fans and guests at his performance, he has also successfully recorded several singles and albums such as Edumare ti se, Baba e, Able God, God is Great, Dansaki, Take the Glory among others.

Moses Harmony is however set to release his new album titled, ‘Anu’ where he will give testimony of thanksgiving and appreciation as he reckons on how God has answered his long time prayers.

It is pertinent to note that the Harmony Band has travelled all over the world for music performances and concerts. With a track record of performances in Dubai, London, South Africa, Europe and the United States, among others.

Speaking about his kind of music, Moses shares, “My type of gospel music is praise medley as I created the Gospel Alujo and fusion everybody now play at life performances these days. And the genre of music emergence was at the 2002 Oluwaseyi Holy Mary Concert in Lagos.”