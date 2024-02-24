Moses Harmony Announces Epic US Tour

…Set to Rock Over 22 States

Preparations are in full swing as the renowned musician Moses Adeyemi, widely known as Moses Harmony, gears up for an extensive tour of the United States alongside his band. The tour, meticulously organized by US-based promoter and CEO of Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment, Samuel Ekundayo, promises to showcase the award-winning singer’s talent across no less than 22 states.

Excitement is brewing as fans eagerly anticipate Moses Harmony’s performances in iconic venues across the US, including hotspots like New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, and Maryland. Further attesting to the quality of his might he has won awards such as Best Performing Artiste at the 2021 Celestial Music Awards, Best Performing Artiste at the 2017 World Music Day, Celestial Hymn Ambassador at the 2022 Seraph and Celestial Hymnal awards, CCC Anuoluwapo Cathedral Award of Excellence 2019, 2008 Outstanding Performance of the Year at Singles and Married Mushin (Lagos), Outstanding Male Artist of the Year 2021 by The Archivers Awards, 2016 and 2022 Award for Excellence for Long Service and Commitment to Olajuwon Tejuosho Choir among others.

This tour marks yet another milestone in Moses Harmony’s illustrious career, having previously brought his distinctive musical style to global stages in London, Dubai, and beyond. Over the years, Moses has captivated audiences with his unique blend of music, earning him numerous accolades and nominations in the process. The tour, slated to kick off in April 2024 and run through April 2025, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. Renowned for his electrifying dance moves that leave audiences mesmerized, Moses Harmony has also made waves with hit singles and albums such as “Edumare ti se,” “Baba e,” “Able God,” “God is Great,” “Dansaki,” and “Take the Glory,” among others.

His music resonates not only on the stage but also across digital platforms like TikTok, Audio Mack, and other music channels, where his albums are cherished by fans globally. With his exceptional talent and track record of success in the industry, Moses Harmony has firmly established himself as an internationally acclaimed musician. His extensive fan base, spanning continents, serves as a testament to his impact and influence in the music industry. As he embarks on this landmark tour, Moses Harmony continues to solidify his position as a revered figure in the world of music.