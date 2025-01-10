New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
Moses Bliss, Wife Announce Arrival Of First Child

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Bliss, have announced the arrival of their first child.

Announcing the heartwarming news on his Instagram page on Friday, January 10, the singer shared stunning pictures from the pregnancy shoot.

Captioning the post, Moses Bliss wrote, This is the doing of the Lord. Now unto Him that is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all we ask or think… to Him be the glory.”

Moses and Marie Bliss

The announcement has generated numerous congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers in the gospel music community and beyond, celebrating this new chapter in their lives

New Telegraph recalls that Moses Bliss and Marie tied the knot on March 2024 in a grand ceremony that brought together friends, family, and notable figures in the gospel music industry.

Since their marriage, the duo has been an inspirational power couple in gospel circles, with Marie Bliss often sharing supportive messages and glimpses of their faith-filled journey.

The arrival of their first child marks another milestone in their union, and the couple continues to attribute their blessings to God’s faithfulness.

Moses Bliss, widely known for his hit songs “Too Faithful” and “Taking Care,” has consistently inspired millions with his music, and this joyous news adds another reason for celebration among his devoted followers.

