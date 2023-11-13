Moses Bliss Seeks God’s Face For A Bride

Sensational gospel artist, Moses Bliss has gone spiritual to pray to God for a wife after rumours began to make rounds that the gospel singer has a wife and a son.

The rumours are coming days after he was dragged for being knelt for by the bride of another man during her wedding ceremony.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the musician made headlines last week following a controversial scene at the wedding of the popular Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa, who knelt down before him right in the presence of her husband.

Days after the dragging, Moses Bliss shared a photo of himself dressed and ready for a wedding as he prayed to God to bless him with a wife as he already had a suit to attend the wedding with.

Sharing the photos, he wrote …

“Lord I have a suit. Please bring the bride.” Meanwhile, the artist had clearly debunked claims of having a wife and a son.

