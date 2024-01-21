Moses Bliss Opens Up On How He Met His Fiancée

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has finally revealed how he met his British lawyer fiancee.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Moses Bliss on Friday via his official Instagram page announced the engagement to his fiancee, which took place in London, the United Kingdom.

Speaking on how he met her, Blizz in a post on Saturday narrated how he got to know his fiancée.

According to him, January 20, made it one year he got to know his fiancee after someone tagged him to a video of her dancing to ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus.

He revealed that God had instructed his fiancee to make the video and post it online.

Moses Bliss added that he liked the video on her fiancee’s Instagram page, and they got talking afterward.

He wrote, “Exactly 1 year ago today, “Jan 20, 2023” I was tagged in this video by @mariewiseborn and the rest is history.

“There are some things only God can orchestrate. For someone believing God for this kind of testimony may God divinely work out your testimony in Jesus name.

“According to her she doesn’t dance and post online, but God kept prompting her to make the video and post, she finally obeyed and made the video by 2 am and posted it and miraculously I saw it.

“After a while, we became friends for so many months and here we are today truly: MIRACLE NO DEY TIRE JESUS When I saw the video I was like ahh “I like the way she praises God, wow she dances like David”