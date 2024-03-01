Moses Bliss, Marie Tie Knot In Traditional Wedding (Video)

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn have tied the knot in a traditional wedding on Thursday, February 29.

New Telegraph reports that the lovebirds had their traditional wedding which was held at the Underbridge, East Legon, in Ghana.

The beautiful bride looked elegant in her Ghanaian costume as she changed into three different attires for her wedding. She also wore her signature natural hairstyle.

While her husband, Moses who hails from Akwa-Ibom State, wore a traditional attire unique to men from the South-South in Nigeria.

See pictures and videos from the event below,