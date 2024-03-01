New Telegraph

March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Moses Bliss, Marie…

Moses Bliss, Marie Tie Knot In Traditional Wedding (Video)

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn have tied the knot in a traditional wedding on Thursday, February 29.

New Telegraph reports that the lovebirds had their traditional wedding which was held at the Underbridge, East Legon, in Ghana.

READ ALSO:

The beautiful bride looked elegant in her Ghanaian costume as she changed into three different attires for her wedding. She also wore her signature natural hairstyle.

While her husband, Moses who hails from Akwa-Ibom State, wore a traditional attire unique to men from the South-South in Nigeria.

See pictures and videos from the event below,

 

 

Tags:

Read Previous

Police Parades 28 Suspects In Kwara
Read Next

Peter Obi Speaks On Worsen Nigeria’s Economy