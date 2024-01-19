New Telegraph

January 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Moses Bliss’ Lawyer…

Moses Bliss’ Lawyer Narrates How Singer Met His British Fiancée

The lawyer of popular Nigerian gospel musician, Moses Bliss, Pelumi Olajengbesi has narrated how the singer met his British lawyer fiancee.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Moses Bliss on Friday announced engagement to his girlfriend in London, the United Kingdom.

In a congratulatory message, Olajengbesi disclosed that his client met his soon-to-be wife on Instagram.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his official Facebook page, he wrote; “Congratulations to my brother, friend, client, and Man of God, Minister @mosesbliss, on his engagement to his beautiful girlfriend.

“Indeed, God is great. Remarkably, Moses recently met his wife on Instagram, a divine connection affirmed by God.

“She is a beautiful, calm British legal practitioner of Ghanaian descent. Wishing them a lifetime of love and joy!”

Tags:

Read Previous

Protests Rock Nasarawa As S’Court Affirms Gov Sule’s Election
Read Next

Moses Bliss Announces Engagement To Fiancée