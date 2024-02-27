Moses Bliss, Fiancee Share Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his fiancee, Marie, have released their beautiful pre-wedding photos ahead of their forthcoming wedding ceremony.

New Telegraph recalls that Moses Bliss had took to her social media age to announce their engagement in January this year.

READ ALSO:

However, in a new development, Moses Bliss took to his Instagram page on Monday night, to share adorable photos of their pre-wedding shot and captioned them, “My safe place & peace @mariewiseborn.”

Many Nigerians, including his fans, followers and colleagues have taken to the comment section of his page to congratulate him and wish them the best in their Union.

See the photos below: