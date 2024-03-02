Moses Bliss Exchanges Vows With Marie At Church Wedding

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian bride, Marie Wiseborn on Saturday exchanged their marriage vows and rings at their church wedding ceremony.

In the video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the singer was left in awe, as the bride’s father walked her down the aisle.

It has earlier been reported that the couple is having their wedding ceremony in Ghana, with many celebrities in attendance.

A video shared online showed the groom beaming with joy as his bride walked down the aisle alongside her father.

The couple was also sighted dancing in excitement as many joined them in celebration.

See the photos below;