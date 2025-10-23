Moses Bliss Celebrates Mother’s Birthday

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss on Wednesday organised a surprise birthday party for his mother in celebration of her remarkable impact.

New Telegraph reports that this marks the first time in her life she was honoured in this way.

The milestone event, which brought the artist to tears, addressed the fact that his mother’s exact birth date had never been known, leading Bliss to designate a special day to celebrate her.

Taking to her social media page, the gospel singer wrote, “Today, I cried. For the first time in my mother’s entire life, we celebrated her birthday.

All these years, we never knew the exact day she was born, so I decided to fix a day just to honour her. And it meant the world to me.”

In a post, Bliss described his mother’s lifelong selflessness, noting that she had never prioritised her own birthday, focusing instead on pouring love and care into others.

He said her revelation that she had forgotten about celebrating birthdays struck a chord with him, expressing profound gratitude for her sacrifices, faith, and unwavering love.

“In her words, she said: “I had never thought about birthdays, and I totally forgot about celebrating birthdays. Hearing that broke me. This woman has spent her whole life pouring into others, never once pausing to be celebrated herself.

“Seeing her smile, watching her receive love and honour, it was one of the most emotional moments of my life. I cried because she deserves the world.”

He described witnessing her joy and receiving love as one of the most moving experiences of his life, calling her a divine gift.

“Happy birthday, Mummy. Thank you for your sacrifices, your faith, and your love that never fades. You are my gift from God, and today we made history together,” he stated.