Moses Bliss Announces Engagement To Fiancée

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss is engaged to his girlfriend in London, the United Kingdom.

The singer announced his engagement with his wife-to-be via his official Instagram page on Friday morning, January 19, 2024.

Sharing photos of his engagement, he captioned it, “The Lord makes all things beautiful in his time. She said yes.”

The singer also showcased a picture of him holding the hand of his mystery lover while highlighting the beautiful diamond engagement ring.

Fans and colleagues have trooped to his comment section with congratulatory messages.

