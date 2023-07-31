Moscow Will Use Nuclear If Ukraine Offensive Succeeds – Medvedev

The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in a significant number of people becoming homeless, while many have sought refuge in neighbouring countries. Additionally, the war has caused energy and food crises worldwide and affecting developing nations.

Despite the resultant effect, the war is entering a new dimension with Ukraine currently leading a counter-offensive that is heating Russia hard and also leading Russian officials to contemplate using nuclear weapons.

If Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful and Kyiv takes control of “Russian land,” then Moscow will use nuclear weapons, Russia’s former president warned.