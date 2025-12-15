Mortuary Attendant In Police Net Over Alleged Organ Harvesting In Edo

Amortuary attendant in the Upper Sakponba area of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has landed in police net after allegations of miss- ing vital organs from a corpse kept at Akugbe Mortuary. This incident, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt triggered a violent re- action from relatives of the deceased.

The situation reportedly escalated when angry family members and friends accused a mortuary attendant of har- vesting organs from the body.

Relatives of the deceased were said to have raised alarm when they arrived at the mortuary on Friday to collect the body for burial and allegedly discovered that some vital organs were missing.

An eyewitness, Osaro Ivie, described the scene as chaot- ic, saying tempers flared af- ter family members accused the attendant of engaging in ritual practices. “The relatives claimed that the chest cavity of the deceased had been emptied and stuffed with nylon,” Ivie said.

He said the relatives threat- ened to lynch the attendant and set the facility ablaze be fore police operatives inter- vened to restore calm. Confirming the incident yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the police command in Edo, ASP Eno Iko- edem, said the command received a distress call that a mob was on the verge of attacking a suspect at the mortuary.

“The Command received a distress call that someone at Akugbe Mortuary was about to be lynched, and the Divisional Police Officer, Ugbekun Division, was immediately mobilised to rescue a mortuary attendant alleged to have harvested organs of a corpse,” Ikoedem said.

Ikoedem explained that the suspect was rescued from the crowd and subsequently to custody. She added that he was currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

Ikoedem assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted, urging residents to remain calm and allow due process to take its course.