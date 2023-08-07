Mortgage: PenCom makes progress with housing initiative

The dream of Nigerian workers to own houses has been taken further with recent development by the National Pension Commision’s mortgage initiative. Current details for the scheme revealed that a total of N3.1 billion was paid to 187 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders for assessment of residential mortgage as at the end of July 2023. Dsclosing this in Lagos, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officers, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOP), Agudah Oguche, said for contributors under the CPS to be eligible to use their RSA balance for acquisition of residential mortgages, he/ she must have contributed for five years (60 months) cumulative of employer and employee’s mandatory contributions.

He said Nigerians workers now had the opportunity to own houses with the new mortgage policy in the revised Pension Reform Act 2014. He said the Act had made it possible for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to acquire their own homes with 25 per cent of their pension. On the lamentable state of housing deficit in the country, he said: “Nigerian housing deficit grew from seven million in 1991 to 28 million in 2023, leading to overcrowding and obsolete housing infrastructure.

“In 2014, the PRA was amended to allow contributors access 25 per cent of their RSA balance as down payment to mortgage.: To fill the deficit, governments at all levels and individuals have created avenues to ensure a larger population of Nigerians are properly housed. Last year, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) approved the issuance and immediate implementation of guidelines on accessing RSA balance for payment of equity contribution for residential mortgages by RSA holders. According to PenCom, the approval was in line with Section 89 (2) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014), which allows RSA holders to use a portion of their RSA balance towards the payment of equity for a residential mortgage. The guidelines cover pension contributors in active employment, either as a salaried employee or as self-employed people. Oguche recalled that Nigeria had the lowest home ownership rates in the world estimated at nine per cent of the population, stressing that there were no standard/natural home ownership models in Nigeria like Singapore and USA.”

Recall that the Commission about two months ago listed 26 commercial banks as its approved mortgage lenders. It also listed three non-interest banks to provide residential and commercial mortgage to workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme to access 25 per cent of the Retirement Savings Account for the purpose of mortgage. In September 2022, PenCom approved the issuance and immediate implementation of the guidelines on accessing RSA balance towards payment of equity contribution for residential mortgage by RSA holders.

