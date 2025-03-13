Mortgage: Nigeria Gets First Online Processing, Approval Platform

Share

Green Mortgage, Nigeria’s first fully online mortgage processing and approval platform, has officially launched, revolutionising homeownership accessibility in the country.

According to Imelda Usoro Olaoye, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Green Mortgage, the platform was developed to address longstanding inefficiencies in Nigeria's mortgage industry.

She noted that after helping thousands of people secure mortgages through Thinkmint Nigeria, the team gained firsthand insights into the common challenges borrowers faced; like cumbersome paperwork, unclear interest rates, and prolonged processing times.

According to her, in recognition of the need for a seamless and efficient mortgage process, Green Mortgage was designed to integrate Loan Origination Systems (LOS) and Documentation Systems into a single, user-friendly platform.

“With Green Mortgage, we have combined LOS and Documentation processes into one streamlined system, improving the entire mortgage journey for both borrowers and originators.

The mortgage industry has long struggled with disjointed systems that complicate loan processing, making home financing a frustrating experience. Green Mortgage is here to change that,” Olaoye stated.

