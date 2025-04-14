Mortgage Firm Hires 8 Directors

Share

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank has appointed Timothy Gbadeyan and Gbadebo Ayinde as executive directors.

The company said in a disclosure by its Managing Director, Dr. Olumide Adedeji on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for the public and the company’s shareholders noted that Hon. Olusola Ogungbile, Mr. Adeola Olajide, and Mr. Olanrewaju Afolabi were also appointed as non-executive directors, adding that Mrs. Adedoyin Amosun, Dr. Kamaldeen Adekilekun and Mr. Michael Omolaja were independent non-executive directors.

Gbadeyan obtained a degree in law from the University of Ilorin and attended the Nigerian Law School. Also, he earned a master’s degree in business administration from UCAM University in Spain and a postgraduate diploma in general administration from Cambridge International Qualifications in the United Kingdom.

He is a certified project management professional and an associate member of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), United Kingdom.

