Mortality: Ebonyi Govt Recruits 328 Ad-Hoc Staff

Ebonyi State Government has recruited 328 ad-hoc skill birth attendants (SBAs), comprising nurses and mid-wives, for deployment at Primary Health Centers (PHCs).

The initiative is geared towards curbing the menace of quacks and other unqualified medical personnel in healthcare delivery.

The State Commissioner of Health Moses Ekuma, made the disclosure in Abakaliki the capital city on Tuesday, while flagging-off a one-day orientation programme organized for the newly engaged STAs.

He said that the skilled birth attendants were engaged for temporary service for a period of 12 months and would be deployed in general hospitals across the state.

According to him,”The recruitment is a temporary service mapped out for one year, your attitude will determine whether the government will make it a permanent job or not.

” Government resolved to recruit skilled birth attendants, most of our secondary healthcare facilities have shortage of personnel to strengthen the primary healthcare system.”

The Commissioner opined that the orientation marked another round of employment for the 328 newly engaged community health workers (ad-hoc).

Earlier in an address, the Programme Manager of Impact Project (World Bank Assisted ) Patrick Njoku, urged the participants to take the orientation seriously.

He said, “Impact Programme came on board because of the problem on ground, percentage of death of children under 5-8 months, the number of deaths recorded during child birth.

” Do your best in this first stage of the programme so that in the next outing, you position will be made permanent.

‘There is a gap in the health sector, the recruitment of the ad:-hoc staff is to close this gap.”

Njoku said that the engagement of the SBAs is to revitalize the health sector in the State.

In an interview, two of the newly engaged skilled birth attendants Ifeoma Okorie and Chukwuna Nwite, commended that State Government for its resolve to fill the shortage of skilled manpower in the health sector.

They stated that enough health personnel at the general hospitals will curb the patronage of quacks by expectant mothers seeking medical care.

The occasion had in attendance the Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Primary Health Sabinus Nwibo, the Chairman of Abakaliki Local Government Area Stephen Ebere Nwogba and representative of South-East Community Health Regulatory Board.

