Morris: Why Agitation’ll Continue In Niger Delta

Alagoa Morris is an Environmentalist based in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he bares his mind on the happenings regarding oil and gas in the region

I noticed that no Bayelsan has an oil well or oil block. In fact, they don’t even have any oil and gas facility except this Eruani’s that is yet to come on board. How do you feel about that?

It’s very unfortunate. Don’t forget that at a time we were talking about the Attala oil field, they said, during the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo or so, some of these marginal oil fields were given to some states. And Bayelsa was given the Attala oil field. And another one, I’ve forgotten the name.

One OML thing, I’ve forgotten the number. This was because a few years ago when Chief Timipre Sylva was the Minister of State, Petroleum, I was part of some Niger Deltans who visited his office and the issue of Attala was mentioned. He also mentioned another one that was also for Bayelsa that has not been developed.

So, if you look at it from that point of view, Bayelsa as a state had an oil block that was not developed. And maybe it was developing until some persons, through one way or the other, who were also working in that very particular Attala oil field, turned around and took it from the state.

Could it be the story of Halkins?

Yes, Halkins. And we were surprised to hear some big names in the state; even former governors’ names were associated. That they turned round behind to go and collect that thing from the state.

The general manager of the Bayelsa Oil Company, Dr. Bello, fought this thing to the National Assembly and that was a very big fight.

The INC also set up a committee to look at the issue of the Attala oil field of which Professor Ambili Etekpe was the chairman of the committee. I was a member of that INC committee to look at the Attala oil field saga.

And we were doing a good work but all of a sudden, that committee also fizzled out because there was no proper funding. But Bello himself, the General Manager of the Bayelsa Oil Company, fought this and a lot of documents were produced. And from his own point of view, Bayelsa ought not to lose this to Halkins.

So, it is unfortunate that as we speak now, the Attala oil field is functioning for Halkin Nigeria Limited which ought to be a state government venture. I think I would blame our state, those who were in charge of the state. When these facilities were given to the states by the Federal Government, and up to the time that a former governor of the state, Chief Sylva, became a Minister. It was during his tenure that they said they had revoked it.

They have taken it back from the state. And it was through those circumstances that Halkin took it over. Chief Sylva, when we visited his office, was telling us, not as of this committee on INC, on another thing. He said it wasn’t only Bayelsa State that was dealt with.

Other marginal oil fields that were also dormant, that were not in use, were also revoked. Not only that of Bayelsa. So it’s most unfortunate that we had that type of thing. But maybe because of 13% that was coming, we never saw the need to develop it. Meanwhile, we heard that the richest woman in Africa is so because she owns one small oil well. And she is the wealthiest person in Africa as a woman.

And if Bayelsa State actually developed that Attala oil field, and the other one that Sylva was mentioning, which was supposed to still be Bayelsa own, I think the issue of whether we had any oil block wouldn’t have come up. Except, as you say, individuals because in Nigeria, we know that some individuals have it. People like Danjuma. They have oil well. They are individuals. Like the other woman too. She’s an individual. She has the oil well. And we had our own president from here, Bayelsa, who was in Aso-Rock.

Who would have also given some of our people, even if it is not only Bayelsa State. That’s why politics they say sometimes, is not gra-gra. You use your office to also lobby, even if you are the oga-kpata-kpata. It’s a way you also call some critical stakeholders. ‘My people have been so denied. What do you think we can do for them to at least douse the tension in the Niger Delta.

This is what I am thinking. Can we give them a few oil blocks? Can we identify a few people and give them oil blocks?” It would have happened. But I have yet to hear anything like that. Instead, we are hearing that some people, some Bayelsans, have shares in AITEO. The way we are hearing that some of them also have hands in PHEDC.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company. So, those ones are not public knowledge. It’s just a rumor. We heard that one or two Bayelsans are associated with AITEO in terms of ownership. It’s now called NEMBE. So, if any Bayelsan has hands or shares in oil blocs, it is still under the carpet.

It is not yet public. It’s just being rumored that such a big man has hands in this company or that company. And we cannot mention them now in public because it is still a rumor. It could be true. It could be false.

So, your concern is, genuine, that for natural justice’s sake, the Federal Government itself, even without our people going to fight, we would have been considered. We were advocating for a local refinery. We were saying, give some of these communities some of these oil wells so that whatever comes from there, they do it and they get prosperity.

Instead of saying ‘we’ll begin to buy the crude oil before we refine and all of that.’ What have we not advocated for in this Niger Delta? Remember in 2017, at the advent of the Niger Delta Avengers, when Yemi Osinbajo, then as acting president, visited, toured the Niger Delta. He spoke very generously about making oil-producing communities the hub of the petrochemical industry, integrating these local refiners into the oil industry.

You mean the artisanal refiners?

Yes, the artisanal refiners into the oil business and it raised hope. And I was thinking even then that if this hope that is so raised is dashed, I won’t believe anything the Federal Government will say again. And it was dashed.

Or could it be that he meant it but because he was in an acting capacity, the President didn’t approve of his comment?

Maybe if he was to be the real President, it would have happened. That is why acting capacity is somehow. So, I extend the benefit of doubt to the former Vice President.

Because the way he spoke in Delta, in Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, like that, it was robust. He raised hope that the petrochemical industry, our industry, our people would be involved. But here we are: nothing.

Let’s look at the legal aspect of owning an oil bloc or oil blocs. I learnt it takes about $100 millions before you own an oil bloc. Why don’t they have another law that will make it flexible for Niger Deltans to own oil blocs without having hundreds of millions of dollars?

Well, like you said, to every law, there is also an exception. To every rule, there are exceptions. So, to the people of the Niger Delta, there would have been that exception, at least to give us that sense of belonging. This 13%, is not part of the issue that they want to consider the people of the Niger Delta.

Now, if we have an oil block where our people are working, instead of all these stipends that they say they are depending on, amnesty, if people are working and then receiving living wages, living salary, instead of N65,000, I think that would have even been far better than N65,000.

So, for me, the people of the Niger Delta have not been given enough. Just consider the money they are spending on security in the Niger Delta. These soldiers that they have mobilized in all checkpoints, at every flow station, and all of that, is it not a waste to the nation? Do justice, social and environmental justice to the people of the Niger Delta, and you will not need these soldiers to guide your facilities.

You won’t. That money that you use in keeping them here, these soldiers would have been working in defending the country, dealing with these so-called Boko Haram and the bandits.

But they kept them there. And you know that some of those places, the way they feed these people, sometimes they even sell, sometimes their water and their food even remain. Sometimes they even give out their bottles of water to people who are passing. If you like, you can buy a crate from them because it’s surplus for them.

So, it’s only genuine peace, equal rights and justice that will enable the type of peace that will be genuine and not this peace that is influenced by the barrel of the gun. If they consider doing things in another way, even the amnesty programme, before you know, we have a robust idea now to implement in the Niger Delta that will take care of our people and all those that are involved in the amnesty programme.

They will all survive in that new scheme and the people will be working. So, I think there should have been a waiver, a waiver for the people of the Niger Delta, even if it is not individuals, or even if individuals can come together and form the company. Maybe three, four, five, six, up to 20 people, big people can come together.

They can even get that money now. If they don’t have it, they can even get a loan knowing that this thing is coming and it’s something that is credit worthy. So, it is just that the federal government, even the Niger Delta governments have not thought along that line.

This going to Abuja, this feeding bottle type of federalism is not the best. That’s why our people also seem agitated for resource control. Allow us to control our resources then let us pay tax to the Federal Government so that it will also remove hand in certain things.

Take care of only the customs, immigration, and the military. Leave all other things. Even the police. Sometimes the police can be state police. And a lot of things that we are taking care of for now would have been taken care of by the regions or by the state. We don’t want to go back to the regional government, but to the states. So as a matter of fact, I am also supporting this resource control of a thing.

Allow those who have gold to mine their gold and then pay tax to the Federal Government. This system whereby you say Bayelsa State has only how many Local governments? Eight local governments and you have Kano, 44 local governments. What are they bringing to the common purse? And even if you look at Bayelsa State, it is not as if Bayelsa State is too small.

Bayelsa is also big. Like Southern Ijaw, if you want to create another state, local government, you can create like two or three out of Southern Ijaw. Even with the Yenagoa local government here, you can make it up to two local governments. Yenagoa here extends up to Agbura and up to Biseni. So, this system is not justified to people like us.

That we will produce the resources and then you share it among all those 44 local governments in Kano and then you give only eight to Bayelsa State.

It’s an injustice. And in a country where you have such social injustices, you will always have agitation and armed influence. You won’t have genuine peace and you won’t have the type of patriotism that the society needs.