…Morocco Vows To Take Legal Action Against Senegal

Morocco is set to launch legal proceedings following the contentious Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final on Sunday, where opponents Senegal staged a walk-off in protest against a penalty decision before ultimately securing victory.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) confirmed its intention to pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

A statement from the RMFF declared: “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces that it will pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football and FIFA to rule on the walk-off of the Senegalese national team from the field during the final against the Moroccan national team, as well as on the events surrounding this decision, following the referee’s awarding of a penalty that was deemed correct by all experts.”

The federation added that “this situation had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players’ performance.”

While Morocco’s precise objectives with the complaint remain unclear beyond formally challenging the outcome, the incident has drawn strong condemnation from football’s governing bodies.