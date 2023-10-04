Morocco To Co-Host 2030 World Cup

Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay hosting the opening matches to celebrate the tournament’s centenary.

The hosting rights were only considered for the joint bid from Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.

The first World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930 and was won by the hosts. The 2030 edition will be the first time the World Cup is staged across three continents and six countries.

READ ALSO:

“The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Additionally, having taken into account the historical context of the first ever FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Council further unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in the country’s capital, Montevideo, as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay respectively.”