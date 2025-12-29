Morocco Target Group Control As Zambia Face Uphill Task

Morocco will look to underline their status as Group A favourites when they face Zambia at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah today in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Both teams arrive unbeaten after two matches, but the contrast in quality, efficiency and experience places the Atlas Lions firmly in control of their own destiny.

Morocco sit top of the group with four points and a healthy goal difference, while Zambia have drawn both their matches and are still searching for their first win, having scored just once. Morocco’s credentials were reinforced despite a frustrating 1-1 draw against Mali on Friday night.

While that result delayed early qualification, it kept Walid Regragui’s side firmly on course for the round of 16. Victory against Zambia would take Morocco to seven points and guarantee top spot in the group, eliminating any need for permutations involving the Mali vs Comoros fixture.

Zambia, however, will be desperate to upset the odds. Their defensive organisation has been commendable, highlighted by the heavy workload carried by their centre-backs, but their lack of attacking sharpness remains a concern. With an average shot accuracy of just over nine percent, chances have been few and far between for key striker Patson Daka, who has often been isolated up front.