Morocco stun S/Korea to earn first World Cup win

Morocco gained their first ever victory at a Women’s World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea. Ibtissam Jraidi scored Morocco’s first World Cup goal with a sixth-minute header as the north Africans, ranked 72nd in the world, stunned their 17th-ranked opponents. Sixteen-year-old substitute Casey Phair fired wide for South Korea late on. Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup. “We are just so pleased our efforts have paid off.

This victory is for Morocco and Arabs, it’s the fruit of our hard work,” said Jraidi. South Korea have now lost both matches, although they still have advantage to progress after Colombia defeated Germany also on Sunday to throw the group wide open. Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in their first match in Group H, but were much better against South Korea.

There was only one shot on target in the first half, with Jraidi scoring with a diving header following Hanane Ait Elhaj’s cross for Morocco’s first ever goal at the tournament. Meanwhile, tournament cohosts New Zealand were knocked out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup as Switzerland got the draw they needed to advance as Group A winners.

New Zealand began the day in second position in the group, but Norway moved above them thanks to a convincing 6-0 victory over the Philippines. Jacqueline Hand hit the post for New Zealand but they could not get the win they needed to stay in the competition. They become the first host nation to fail to make it past the group phase.