Morocco retain Ragragui, despite poor outing

After much deliberations and scrutiny, the Federation Royal of Moroccan Football under Fouza Lekja has decided to retain the services of Walid Regragui as the coach of the Atlas Lions. The North African country was one of the top favourites for the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire after their semifinal finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. But it was never meant to be as they were sent packing by the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the round of 16.

Regragui who had earlier set at least a semifinal target for the team, decided to have a meeting with the Federation President about his future. According to the update, Regragui has made up his mind to throw in the towel but Lekja refused to accept his resignation as the time is too short for the preparation for the next AFCON. Morocco has been awarded the hosting right of the next African Cup of Nations in 2025 and Lekja believes that their image could be redeemed on home soil.