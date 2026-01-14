Morocco, Our Biggest Test, We Must Be Mentally Ready, Says Chelle

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has described Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against hosts Morocco as the biggest test yet for his team, saying the players must be mentally strong and ready to give their all.

Nigeria will face Morocco today at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with a place in the final of the 2025 AFCON at stake.

Chelle said his side is fully prepared for the tough challenge ahead despite the pressure of playing against the host nation.

Few football fans expected Nigeria to reach this stage of the competition, but the Super Eagles have been the most consistent team so far, winning all five of their matches. Along the way, they knocked out North African giants Tunisia and Algeria, showing discipline, strength and teamwork.

However, Chelle admitted that Morocco presents a bigger challenge. “Algeria was the biggest test, but Morocco is now the biggest test,” Chelle said at his pre-match press conference.

“Every game is the biggest test for this team because expectations are very high. “We are ready for this game. We treat every match like the last one, and we will give everything, just as we have done so far.”

Morocco are unbeaten in the tournament and will enjoy strong support from their home fans. They also still have many players from the team that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making them a dangerous opponent.

Chelle explained that his technical crew is paying close attention to the physical condition of the players after a tight schedule and long travels between match venues.

“I have to check my players and see how they are physically because we played just three days ago,” he said. “We need to rest first before deciding on the final game plan.”

The coach also hinted that Nigeria may allow Morocco to enjoy more possession of the ball, while the Super Eagles wait patiently for chances to attack. “Maybe we’ll let them have the ball and wait,” Chelle said.