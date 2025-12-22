Morocco Open AFCON 2025 With Hard-Fought Win Over Comoros

The host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco, has kicked off their campaign with a tense victory over Comoros in a rain-soaked opening match in Rabat, edging closer to their dream of lifting a second continental crown.

The Atlas Lions had an early opportunity to seize control when Iyad Mohamed fouled Brahim Díaz inside the penalty area in the 11th minute.

However, Soufiane Rahimi failed to convert from the spot as Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor reacted brilliantly, using his knee to keep the effort out.

Comoros adopted a deep, disciplined approach and successfully stifled Morocco for much of the first half.

The breakthrough eventually arrived 10 minutes after the restart when Díaz, left unmarked near the penalty spot, calmly finished from close range after Noussair Mazraoui’s low cross split the defence.

The goal sparked a lively response inside the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with the majority of the 60,180 spectators urging the hosts forward.

Comoros almost replied when Rafiki Said was denied by the outstretched legs of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, while Pandor continued his fine performance by pushing away a powerful strike from Mazraoui.

Morocco finally sealed the result with 15 minutes remaining as substitute Ayoub El Kaabi produced a stunning overhead kick to double the lead and ease any lingering nerves. The goal ensured Walid Regragui’s side met expectations despite missing key players.

Captain Achraf Hakimi, recovering from an ankle injury sustained during a Champions League match for Paris Saint-Germain, was limited to a place on the bench, while defender Romain Saïss was forced off early through injury.

The victory extended Morocco’s record-breaking winning streak to 19 consecutive matches. However, a tougher challenge awaits the hosts when they face Mali on Friday evening.

Elsewhere at the tournament, three matches are scheduled for Monday, with West African sides clashing with Zambia in Group A, while Egypt and South Africa begin their AFCON journeys in Group B.