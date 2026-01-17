When Morocco line up against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday in Rabat, attention will naturally be on the players, coaches and tactics.

But behind the bright lights and loud cheers is one powerful story many people will not see on the pitch. The real architect of Morocco’s football success is King Mohammed VI, whose long-term vision has changed the face of the game in the country.

For Morocco, this AFCON final is more than a football match. It is the possible reward for a vision planted nearly two decades ago by the Moroccan monarch, a vision that has transformed the country into one of the strongest football nations in Africa and beyond.

Football is often described as the beautiful game because it belongs to everyone. Talent can come from anywhere, rich or poor, city or village.

But talent alone is not enough. Without planning, structure, patience and heavy investment, many gifted players are lost along the way. Morocco understood this, and in 2008, King Mohammed VI openly identified football as a tool for social and economic development.

From that moment, the game stopped being treated as just entertainment. It became a national project. That vision took physical shape with the opening of the Mohammed VI Football Academy in 2010. Today, the academy is widely seen as the backbone of Morocco’s football success.

It created a clear identity, modern training methods and a pathway for young players to grow into professionals without leaving the country too early.

The results are now impossible to ignore. In 2022, Morocco made history at the FIFA World Cup in Qa- tar by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

run was not by luck. They defeated Belgium, Spain and Portugal, three major European powers, before falling to France. It was Africa’s proudest World Cup moment. Eighteen months later, Morocco proved it was no accident.

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, their men’s team won the bronze medal, losing only to a strong Spain side filled with La Liga stars. Around the same period, Morocco’s Under-20 team shocked the world by winning the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, beating Argentina 2-0 in the final.

In that U20 final, four starters were products of the Mohammed VI Academy. The scorer of both goals, Yassir Zabiri, also came from the same system.

That was a clear message: Morocco is now producing worldclass talent at home. For years, Moroccan football depended heavily on players born or raised in Europe. At the 2022 World Cup, about 70 per cent of the squad came from the diaspora.

Stars like Achraf Hakimi were born in Spain, while coach Walid Regragui was born in France. Moroc- co accepted this reality, but the long-term goal was clear, balance diaspora talent with strong home-grown players. That balance is now being achieved.

Local scouting has improved. Youth teams are winning tournaments. Facilities across the country have been upgraded. Stadiums in Rabat, Tangier, Agadir and Casablanca have been renovated.

A new national stadium, the Hassan II Stadium, is under construction and is expected to hold about 115,000 fans when completed

These developments helped Morocco win the hosting rights for major tournaments including the 2025 AFCON, the 2026 Women’s AFCON and the 2030 FIFA World Cup (co-hosted with Spain and Portugal). Global football bodies trust Morocco because the infrastructure is already in place.

At club level, Morocco is also pushing a new idea, keeping star players at home longer. Egypt has benefited greatly from strong local clubs like Al Ahly and Zamalek. Morocco wants the same. A major symbolic step was taken when Hakim Ziyech joined Wydad Casablanca after years in Europe.

Though past his peak, his return sent a powerful message about belief in the local league. The women’s game has not been left behind. The Atlas Lionesses reached the final of the Women’s AFCON on home soil in 2024, narrowly losing to Nigeria.

Morocco will host the tournament again next year and hopes to go one better. All these threads now come together in this AFCON final against Senegal.

Morocco last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1976. That was 50 years ago. Since then, they have waited, failed, rebuilt and waited again.

This time, everything feels different. They are hosts. They are favourites. They are confident. And history supports them, the last three host nations to reach the final all won the trophy.

This final also carries deep symbolism. Senegal are one of Africa’s strongest teams, Morocco beating them would be a statement of dominance, not just success. Behind the players stands King Mohammed VI, whose financial backing and longterm thinking made this mo- ment possible.

After Morocco’s U20 World Cup win, the King praised the players and described their success as the result of confidence, discipline and unity. His involvement has never been hidden.

Football is part of state policy. There have been criticisms especially from young pro- testers who argue that mon- ey spent on football should go to education, healthcare and jobs. The government responded by increasing funding for those sectors.

Still, the debate remains. Yet on nights like Sunday, football unites the country like nothing else. As kickoff approaches at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the pressure will be huge. Senegal have been here before. Morocco have waited half a century.

But win or lose, one thing is clear: Moroccan football has entered its golden era. If the Atlas Lions lift the trophy on Sunday, it will not just be a victory for 11 players.

It will be the crowning reward for a king’s vision, proof that patience, planning and belief can change a nation’s place in world football.