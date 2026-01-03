Morocco Gather Momentum Ahead Of Tanzania Tie

Morocco are beginning to look like strong favourites to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil as they prepare to face Tanzania in the round of 16.

The Atlas Lions did not start the tournament at full speed. They laboured to a narrow win over Comoros in their opening match and were later held to a draw by Mali.

However, their performance improved significantly in their final group game, where they recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Zambia. That win confirmed that Morocco are finding their rhythm at the right time.

The hosts have also enjoyed an impressive run in recent months, with their only defeats since losing to South Africa at the last AFCON coming in a friendly against Burkina Faso and an African Nations Championship match against Kenya.

Tanzania, meanwhile, reached the knockout stage of AFCON for the first time in their history after qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

While that achievement will be celebrated back home, their journey in the competition is expected to be a difficult one against the hosts The Taifa Stars have struggled badly in past meetings with Morocco.

They have lost seven of their eight encounters with the North Africans and failed to score in the last four meetings between both