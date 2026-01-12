Morocco Fighting Hard To Win AFCON –Saibari

After emerging as the Man of the Match of Morocco’s defeat of Cameroon in the quarterfinal stage of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, Ismail Saibari has said the Atlas Lions are already moving closer to their target of winning the tournament they are hosting.

Since winning their first and last title in 1976, the closest they have been was finishing second in 2004, losing 2-1 to the thenhost, Tunisia, in the final.

According to the PSV of Netherlands’ midfielder, it was a tough game against Cameroon, but they have been working as a group and are now looking forward to lifting the trophy.

“It was a very tough match with a lot of intensity,” he said. “We were strong defensively and, in attack, we managed to score two goals. We work very well as a group in the Moroccan national team and know each other well.

We are fighting together to win the title. “We have now reached the semi-finals, and we aim to go all the way to the final.

Our fans supported us massively and never doubted us. We will now rest and then start preparing while correcting the mistakes we made earlier.”

The 2-0 victory ended a long-standing hoodoo against Cameroon as Morocco had never beaten the Indomitable Lions at AFCON in their previous three meetings, and this marked just their third victory over Cameroon in 13 encounters across all competitions.