Nigeria’s Super Eagles were eliminated from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a hard-fought semi-final match against hosts Morocco ended in a 0–0 draw and was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout, where the Atlas Lions prevailed 4–2 to book their place in the final.

The encounter at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah on Wednesday was marked by intense physical play, staunch defending and few clear scoring opportunities during both regulation time and the extra 30 minutes that followed.

Despite spirited efforts from both sides, neither team could break the deadlock after 120 minutes of action.

Nigeria, which had reached the semifinal after a convincing 2–0 win over Algeria in the quarterfinals, started the match with high hopes of ending their long wait to return to the AFCON final.

READ ALSO:

The Super Eagles, powered by key players including Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi, worked to unlock Morocco’s disciplined defence but struggled to secure a decisive chance in the final third.

Morocco, buoyed by passionate home support and a solid defensive setup, matched Nigeria’s intensity and also failed to capitalise on opportunities in front of goal. Both keepers played crucial roles in keeping the clean sheet through 90 minutes and extra time, leading to the high-pressure penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Morocco took the initiative and maintained composure from the spot. Nigeria scored only two of their attempts, while the hosts successfully converted four, sealing a 4–2 victory from the spot and advancing to face Senegal in the AFCON final.

For Nigeria, the defeat will be a bitter pill to swallow after a strong tournament showing. The Super Eagles had earlier demonstrated attacking prowess and resilience, but were ultimately kept at bay by Morocco’s resilient back line and home-field advantage.

Morocco’s win marks a significant milestone for the host nation as they march on toward a potential first AFCON title in decades, while the Super Eagles must now refocus on securing a podium finish in the third-place playoff.