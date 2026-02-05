Morocco Dismisses Withdrawal Claims, Confirms WAFCON Hosting

Morocco has dismissed reports suggesting it will withdraw from hosting the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), insisting preparations for the tournament remain on course.

The competition is scheduled to kick off on March 17, but speculation emerged following controversy surrounding last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final, raising doubts over Morocco’s hosting status.

The rumours intensified after comments attributed to South Africa’s deputy minister of sport, who named South Africa as a possible alternative host. However, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, later played down the claims, distancing his government from the speculation.