Morocco Defeats France, Books Historic U-20 Final With Argentina

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup as Morocco and Argentina booked their places in the final after dramatic semi-final victories in Chile.

The two nations will battle for glory on Sunday, October 20, in what promises to be a historic encounter between Africa’s emerging force and South America’s youth football powerhouse.

Morocco made history by reaching their first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup final, defeating France 5–4 on penalties after a tense 1–1 draw on October 15.

The North Africans took an early lead in the first half when French goalkeeper Lisandru Olmeta inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 32nd minute.

France equalized in the 59th through Lucas Michal, setting up a nail-biting finish that eventually went to penalties after extra time failed to separate the sides.

The hero of the night was Morocco’s substitute goalkeeper Abdelhakim El Mesbahi, who had only entered the game late on after starter Yanis Benchaouch was forced off injured.

El Mesbahi made the decisive save in the shootout, denying France’s Djylian Nguessan to seal Morocco’s passage into uncharted territory.

The win marks a landmark achievement for Morocco, whose previous best finish at this level was fourth place back in 2005.

Their spirited run in Chile has captured the imagination of fans across Africa, as the team continues to showcase the tactical discipline and resilience that have defined their campaign.

In the second semi-final, Argentina edged past Colombia with a narrow 1–0 victory on October 16, courtesy of a late strike from substitute Mateo Silvetti.

The Albiceleste dominated large spells of the match but were frustrated by a well-organized Colombian side until Silvetti’s crucial intervention in the dying minutes.

Goalkeeper Santino Barbi also played a starring role for Argentina, pulling off several key saves to preserve their lead and secure the nation’s return to the final for the first time since 2007.

Colombia’s hopes of a comeback were further dashed when forward Jhon Rentería was sent off late in the game for a second bookable offense.

Argentina’s victory means they will compete in their eighth FIFA U-20 World Cup final, chasing a record-extending seventh title. Their journey to this year’s final underlines the nation’s enduring dominance in youth football and the depth of talent in their next generation of stars.

With Morocco chasing history and Argentina seeking to reaffirm their global supremacy, Sunday’s final in Santiago is set to be a fascinating clash of styles and ambition.

For Morocco, it’s the chance to crown a fairytale run with a first world title. For Argentina, it’s an opportunity to remind the world why they remain one of the sport’s most decorated youth teams.

As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Santiago, where one team will write a new chapter in FIFA U-20 World Cup history.