Morocco, Congo, Kenya Join AFRIMA Jury As Entry Submission Ends August 8

Ahead of the upcoming AFRIMA 2025 Adjudication Process, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in partnership with the African Union has appointed new music experts to join its International Jury panel, even as excitement continues to build toward this year’s edition of the continent’s biggest music event.

The three new Jury members are: Marwane Fachane who represents Morocco (Northern Africa), Asma Lucy Ilado from Kenya (Eastern Africa), and Messie Mboukou sitting in for Congo Brazzaville (Central Africa).

Their appointment is in line with the operational model of the Jury structure as part of AFRIMA’s effort to make sure that the judging process remains professional, fair, and reflects Africa’s rich cultural diversity.

Fachabe, Ilado, and Mboukou bring years of experience in music, culture, and youth development to their role on the 14-Man AFRIMA Jury.

They will help choose the best musical talents from across Africa and the diaspora, ensuring that only the most deserving artists are nominated and awarded.

Marwane Fachane, Executive Director of the Hiba Foundation, leads the people and strategy at one of Morocco’s top creative and cultural organisations.

The Foundation supports young people in the creative industry and helps them build careers in music, film, and other art forms.

Speaking about his new role, Fachane said, “I’m honoured to be part of AFRIMA’s jury. This platform is key to celebrating African talent and showing the world what our continent can offer.”

He also noted that African creativity is growing fast and deserves to be supported and promoted on global platforms.

Young and vibrant, Messie Mboukou is a well-known executive in music communication, events, and digital media, and has supported several African artistes in the diaspora and on the continent through his France-based consulting agency. He has also helped organise over 1,000 events around the world.

Mboukou said, “It’s a privilege to be part of AFRIMA. I believe Africa’s greatest wealth is in its youth and culture. If we support young talent and work together, the future will be even brighter.”

He promised to contribute to a fair judging process that strengthens the beauty of African music.

Asma Lucy Ilado, a respected journalist and cultural development consultant, also labels herself as a culture advocate. In her remarks upon her appointment, Ilado paid glowing tributes to former AFRIMA Juror and fellow Kenyan, the legendary producer Tabu Osusa.

She also paid tributes to the late Ghanaian Music Executive, Rab Bakari, who served on the AFRIMA Jury (2014-2016). Ilado stated she was looking forward excitedly to discovering new voices and talents across the continent during the Adjudication Process.

It is her belief that ‘although African music is full of energy and promise, more investment is still needed in key areas like distribution, production, training, and rights protection’.

“Platforms like AFRIMA are important, not just for recognising excellence, but for building bridges between regions and helping the industry grow stronger,” she said.

Welcoming the newly onboarded Jurors, Adenrele Niyi, Chief Experience Officer, CXO, of AFRIMA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lucy, Marwane, and Messie to the AFRIMA International Jury.

We’ve already startedon a warm and respectful note, and I’m optimistic about the energy and depth they’ll bring to the team.

Each of them is a respected music professional with solid experience in their respective regions, and their inclusion this year adds a refreshing layer of perspective to our already diverse and highly skilled Jury.

“Personally, I look forward to receiving the lovely lady and the fine gentlemen in Lagos, Nigeria, this August as we gather for the 2025 AFRIMA Adjudication Process.

It’s always a special time—rigorous, engaging, and deeply inspiring—and I’m confident they will feel right at home,” the AFRIMA CXO noted.

Other members of the jury include Olisa Adibua, Jury-in-Charge/Associate Producer; Vicensia Shule, African Union representative; Emil Ngumbah from Cameroon, representing Central Africa; Joett from Tanzania, representing Eastern Africa and Hossam El Gamal from Egypt, representing Northern Africa.

Additional Jurors are Adam Tiran from South Africa, representing Southern Africa; Delani Makhalima from Zimbabwe representing Southern Africa; Guy Neza from Cote d’Ivoire representing Western Africa; Motolani Alake from Nigeria, representing Western Africa and Hadja Kobele, Diaspora, representing North America.

Meanwhile, AFRIMA, Africa’s global music awards, has reminded musicians, producers, choreographers, and record labels that entry submissions will close on August 8, 2025.

This is the last opportunity for creative professionals across Africa and the diaspora to submit their music for a chance to be recognised on the prestigious AFRIMA stage.

Entries must be submitted through the official AFRIMA website before the deadline.

AFRIMA 2025 is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria from November 25-30 and will be broadcast in more than 84 countries around the world.