Morocco Can Book Second Round Passage Today

AFCON favourites Morocco are handed a favourable chance of all but securing safe passage into the knockout stages. Big things are predicted of the Atlas Lions after their run to the World Cup semi-finals made history for African football, and they began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Tanzania.

Tipped as favourites for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, they will next meet DR Congo, who started their tournament with a draw South Africa will take on Namibia at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in the 2023 AFCON on Saturday, with the Bafana Bafana singing redemption song.

Currently positioned at fourth place in Group E, South Africa aim to climb the standings, while Namibia, holding the second spot, seek a crucial victory to strengthen their position. Both teams are motivated to secure a win in this second-round match, knowing it’s vital for their advancement in the tournament.

A single draw was the best South Africa could manage in the previous three matches. They first lost 2-0 to Rwanda before holding Lesotho to a 0-0 tie.

Their most recent match Tunisia suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Namibia in their AFCON opener and now face Mali, knowing they need a result to stand any realistic chance of qualifying.

Mali impressed in their own first fixture with a 2-0 win over South Africa, and they are one of the form teams in this competition, as that victory extended their unbeaten run to nine games, winning seven of those. The Eagles of Carthage have to go for it at some point here, as even a draw would still leave their hopes of qualification in the balance.

Mali have some quality forwards who are capable of hitting Tunisia on the counter, such as Auxerre’s Lassine Sinayoko and Sekou Koita of Red Bull Salzburg. One may be expecting Tunisia to push men forward, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Mali managed a shut-out against the Bafana Bafana in their opener and also kept a clean sheet against a quality Ivory Coast outfit in a friendly last year, and they may be able to keep their opponents at bay, as Tunisia have failed to score in two of their last three games.

Each of the last five meetings between these sides has produced fewer than three goals and that pattern may continue, so a 1-0 win for Mali has a chance as a correct score bet. Morocco can book second round passage today Algeria desperate to dislodge Burkina Angola can shake off Mauritania’s threat Redemption on Bafana Bafana’s mind against Zambia.

Leading Group F, Morocco aim to maintain their top position, while DR Congo, currently second, seek a crucial win to challenge the group’s leadership. Both teams are driven by the desire to secure victory in this second-round match, knowing it holds the key to advancing further in the tournament.

Morocco have been in solid recent form, recording six wins, three draws, and one defeat in their last ten matches. On the other hand, DR Congo have had a balanced performance with three victories, four draws, and three defeats in their most recent ten outings. It would be a major shock not to see Morocco continue in their winning run.

Noussair Mazraoui is again a doubt for Morocco after the Bayern Munich defender carried an injury into the tournament. Youssef En-Nesyri missed a number of chances but is again expected to start. DR Congo are not thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns.