Morocco Beats Argentina In U-20 World Cup Final

Morocco capped off a historic run in Chile on Sunday night, beating Argentina 2-0 to take home the trophy at the Under-20 World Cup.

The result marked a first World Cup win for Morocco at any age-group level in the country’s history.

Yassir Zabiri, who plays for FC Famalicao in the Portuguese top flight, scored a pair of first-half goals for Morocco to stake his team to a 2-0 lead at the break, and that would be all the African nation would need.

Morocco reached the final by beating South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout rounds before downing Argentina to cap an impressive run. It became the first African nation to win the U20 title since Ghana in 2009.

READ ALSO:

It was the first loss in the tournament for Argentina, which was aiming for its seventh title.

Argentina reached the final despite missing its two best players in this age group, Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid´s Franco Mastantuono.

The country’s senior team has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America after making it to the semifinals of the 2022 edition in Qatar before losing to France.

Argentina’s senior team is the defending World Cup champion and is also qualified for next summer’s tournament.