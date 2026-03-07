Morocco Appoint Ouahbi As New Coach

Morocco have parted company with head coach Walid Regragui less than four months before the World Cup finals, where they will face Scotland in the group stage.

The 50-year-old led the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals at the Qatar 2022 tournament – making history as the first African side to progress to the last four of the finals.

Mohamed Ouahbi, 49, has stepped up from the under-23 side to be the new head coach in a move that mirrors Regragui taking charge in August 2022, just three months before that World Cup.

A statement said: “This is not simply a change. The objective is to ensure the continuous development of Moroccan football through a structured roadmap.”

Morocco also reached the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on home soil but lost 1-0 to Senegal after extra time in a dramatic match in which their opponents temporarily refused to play after the hosts were awarded a stoppage-time penalty that was subsequently missed by Brahim Diaz.

“The team needs a fresh face, a different energy, and a new perspective with a new coach,” Regragui added.

“I think the team needs a new lease of life before the World Cup, a new vision to continue progressing. My decision to leave is part of this team’s evolution.”

He had been under intense pressure to deliver a first continental title since 1976, and speculation had been gathering in recent weeks that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) were set to make a change.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi said on social media how Regragui “left an unforgettable mark on the history of Moroccan football”.

Morocco open their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Brazil on 13 June.

The North Africans will also face Scotland and Haiti in Group C of the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Atlas Lions meet Ecuador and Paraguay in friendly matches during next month’s international window.