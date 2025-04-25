Morocco 2025: Motivated Flamingos Set To Grab World Cup Ticket In Blida

Share

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, are firm and ready to pick the ticket for the country’s eighth appearance at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, despite the predictably cold atmosphere of the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), tonight.

Todays encounter against their Algerian counterparts is the final leg of a final qualifying round fixture, with the Flamingos, bronzemedallists from the 2022 finals in India and quarter-finalists from the last edition in the Dominican Republic, holding on to a 4-0 first-leg advantage.

The Federation Algerienne de Football (FAF) has scheduled the match to kick off at 8 pm, at a time when the winds will begin to blow in stronger from the Mediterranean Sea.

However, the Flamingos, who arrived in Algiers in the early hours of Wednesday aboard a Turkish Airline flight from Istanbul, are highly inspired by the imminence of another FIFA World Cup ticket as well as further financial windfall from the Nigeria Football Federation and billionaire business mogul Kunle Soname.

